'Jailed' candidates raise money for youth activities

HALLSVILLE – With the 2020 election fast approaching, a few Missouri politicians tried to sell themselves, from a cell.

The Police Foundation of Hallsville held its first Jail & Bail Saturday where candidates for the State Representative for the 44th District as well as the Boone County District 11 Commissioner’s seat were locked up in a temporary jail cell.

The event was on the corner of Route B and Highway 124. Residents could ask questions and donate towards the bail of the candidates. Proceeds from the event will support youth activities in Hallsville.

Mayor Logan Carter said he is glad to see the community give back for a younger generation.

“It’s a new foundation we started this year in hopes to fund youth activities,” he said. “We just want to give back to our youth on a positive direction."

The event was the first time the four candidates were able to meet with constituents together in a socially distant environment.

"It's great that we can all come together for the same cause," candidate for District 11 Commissioner Tristian Asbury said. "The campaign has been mostly virtual so far."

Police Chief Bryan Schultz had the idea for a makeshift jail. Candidates aimed to raise enough to make bail. Current Commissioner Janet Thompson said it helped raise awareness for a deeper issue.

“There are so many people in our community, and around the country, who cannot make that payment to get out of jail,” Thompson said. “Where we can pay it, so many can’t.”