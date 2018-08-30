Jailed man accused of using stun gun on officers, inmates

By: The Associated Press

BENTON (AP) - A Missouri man jailed on murder charges is now facing additional counts for allegedly using a stun gun on three officers at a county jail.

The Sikeston Standard-Democrat reports that 28-year-old William Henry Applewhite III faces new counts of first-degree assault on corrections officers and armed criminal action.

The incident happened Sunday. Scott County Sheriff Rick Walker said Applewhite created a disturbance and three officers intervened. Applewhite allegedly was able to take a stun gun from one officer and used it on all three, along with two other inmates, before he was subdued.

One of the officers was treated at a hospital.

Applewhite is jailed awaiting trial for a January killing in Sikeston. He is charged with first-degree murder.