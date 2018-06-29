Jailer Charged With Misconduct
AP-MO--3rd NewsMinute,0220Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press OZARK, Mo. (AP) -- An 82-year-old southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for molesting a handicapped boy. Christopher Nash of Nixa had pleaded guilty to statutory sodomy in July after the 16-year-old boy's family called police when a neighbor told them that Nash tried to solicit another teen. The Springfield News-Leader: http://www.springfieldnews-leader.com TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- A second person has surrendered in Miller County in an investigation of a jailer having sex with a female inmate. Authorities said 44-year-old Ronald Perkins of Eldon is charged with one count of sexual contact with a prisoner. Another jailer faces four counts of the same charge. (Chris Newbrough, KXEO) SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A southwest Missouri man who owned a group home where 11 people died in a fire could get life in prison for Medicaid fraud. A federal judge yesterday set bail at $25,000 for 62-year-old Robert DuPont, after prosecutors argued that he remain in jail without bond. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Jackson County judge has convicted a former Kansas City firefighter of first-degree murder in the 2005 shotgun death of his wife. Lawyers for Dominic Burton argued that due to mental illness, Burton was guilty of no greater than second-degree murder. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-26-07 0733CDT
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
in
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in