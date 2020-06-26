Jamestown church reopens for in-person services with new guidelines

JAMESTOWN - Prairie Home United Methodist Church reopened its doors for in-person worship services Sunday morning for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

There were extra masks available and marked off pews to help with social distancing. Offerings were also only accepted in the back of the church.

The church did not allow hand shaking and limited the amount of singing during the service.

The church's council chairman said they're doing what they can to move forward.

"There's just something about being in the building that I think everybody is looking forward to, even though they know that it's going to be different, at least for a few weeks," Cindy Lenger said.

Lenger said they don't expect to see everyone back yet, but they're excited to be together with those who chose to attend.

"Even though we can't shake hands and hug and all that like we normally do, I think people are just looking forward to being back with the church family and seeing each other again," she said.

Grace United Methodist Church in Jamestown also reopened for in-person services Sunday morning.

