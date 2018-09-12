Jamestown Remembers Former Resident

Jamestown is the place to be on Labor Day, at least for almost 4,000 mid-Missourians. The local Lions Club hosts the annual celebration to recognize those who work hard and to raise money. Everyone has their own favorite part of the day, but this year people were thinking about more than just burgers and hot dogs.

This year Jamestown lost not only a resident, but also an active participant in the annual Labor Day festivities. Lance Corporal Leon Deraps was killed in Iraq in May. Jamestown residents said he was always willing to lend a helping hand at the celebration.

"The high school age guys, they'll help with the trash detail, hauling trash from different venues and Leon was always here to help with that," said Terry Cassil of the Jamestown Lions Club.

This Labor Day, Lions Club members and members of Deraps' family wore t-shirts in his memory.

The Jamestown celebration normally raises around $17,000 for the Lions Club, which the group uses in the Jamestown community.