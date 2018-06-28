Jamieson and Team USA Open Play on Thursday

COLUMBIA - Mizzou head baseball coach Tim Jamieson departed for Keene, New Hampshire, on Tuesday as he is set to coach the USA Baseball collegiate national team, starting Thursday with the first of the club's 15 games this summer. Jamieson will lead the collegiate national team against the Keene Swamp Bats at Alumni Field in Keene at 5:30 CT. That will open a stretch of seven games against teams from the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) that will conclude with a game against the NECBL All-Stars at Fenway Park on June 27.

While competing in the NECBL, the U.S. will carry 19 of 22 final roster players, along with 11 alternates. Alternates have been invited to join the tour and are filling in for players in Omaha, Nebraska, competing for a national championship. USA Baseball will continue to make roster decisions through the end of the College World Series.

After its series of games against the NECBL, Team USA will play at the Gastonia Grizzlies on June 30 before participating in the inaugural Prospect Classic, July 1-2, pitting the Collegiate National Team against the 18U National Team for the first time in USA Baseball history. Many of the nation's top prospects are slated to play in the two-game series, which will be held at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina, and the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The Collegiate National Team's summer will conclude with a five-game series against Japan, which begins July 3 in Durham and will conclude July 8 in Omaha, Nebraska, at TD Ameritrade Park. The teams will also play in Cary on July 5 and in Kannapolis, North Carolina on July 6.

Two additional Tigers are making the trip with Jamieson as well. Mizzou sophomore righty and Friday night starter Eric Anderson has been selected as one of 11 alternates for the team and will travel with the team until the conclusion of the College World Series. Also, current Mizzou volunteer assistant coach Dan Pietroburgo has been selected as the auxiliary coach for the collegiate national team.