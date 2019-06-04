'Jammin in Jefferson City' raises money and spirits of neighbors

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City neighbors came together Sunday for a concert to raise support and each other's spirits after dealing with both flooding and a devastating tornado.

Over fifteen artists volunteered their time to play for the local audience. All of the artists were from the Jefferson City area.

The concert was a free event. Event organizers instead sold $15 t-shirts and collected donations as a way to raise money for victims of the natural disasters. Donations will go to Habitat for Humanity and Common Ground, groups that focus on financially helping those recovering from weather-related damage.

The organizer of the event, Jenny Babcock, has a background in music. She said music has a special power and the concert has a positive impact on the community.

"I want people to realize that Jefferson City is strong and we are going to be okay," Babcock said.

Concert attendees also played with street chalk, enjoyed food and drinks while listening to the live music.

Janet Hirschman's came to Sunday's concert. She said the tornado damaged her business. She said she believes music has a special place when it comes to healing.

"I think it is a universal language, I think for everyone to hear soul and forget about your troubles for a while," Hirschman said.

Rita Edwards came with Hirschman Sunday. She also lives in Jefferson City and agrees that the concert was a positive event.

"I just think with the bonding with everyone it is a healing process," Edwards said.

The cleanup efforts in Jefferson City are still underway, for more information on how you can help click here.