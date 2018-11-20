January Hearing Set for Ex-Independence Teacher

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities will make their case next month for trying a suburban Kansas City band teacher on charges of having sexual contact with a 14-year-old student, sometimes at school.

During a court appearance Tuesday, a judge set a Jan. 30 preliminary hearing date for 27-year-old James N. Owens. He is free on bond after being charged last month with one count each of child enticement and child molestation.

His attorney, Eric Vernon, didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Court documents allege that Owens exchanged more than 100 phone calls and more than 1,500 text messages with the girl.