Jason Aldean concert in Columbia postponed due to coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced that Jason Aldean's concert at Mizzou Area scheduled for Friday will be postponed for public health concerns, according to a statement.

This announcement comes in addition to the NCAA, southeastern Conference and Mizzou Athletics suspending sporting events through the end of March.

For updates on a potiential future date or ticket information for Jason Aldean's We Back 2020 Tour, MizzouGameday.com will provide updates.