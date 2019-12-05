Jason Devlin's Trial Began

Tuesday, May 22 2007

Potential jurors for the case waited at the Montgomery County Courthouse today, but it all started in 2004. Jason Devlin taught at Montgomery County R-2 High School and coached cross country. Prosecutors claim Devlin was supposed to be driving a 14-year-old female student to a football game, but had sex with the girl at his home. He's charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation. Devlin's supporters say they want the trial to be finished.

"I feel sorry for the families that are involved...and how long it's taken," Margaret Sturgeon, Devlin's friend.

"It needs to be over with," said Kathy Devlin, Jason Devlin's aunt.

Today's jury selection brings Devlin's supporters one step closer to the finish. At the Montgomery Courthouse, more than 120 potential jurors waited around to be interviewed by the judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys. A courthouse employee said only one day was set aside for jury selection.

Selected jurors will be sequestered for the rest of the trial. Judge Kevin Crane from Boone County is presiding over the case. Judge Crane says he hopes to finish the trial in by Thursday evening, which would be three days.

