Jasper County deputy who was shot released from hospital

JOPLIN (AP) — A southwest Missouri sheriff's deputy who was shot last week while serving a warrant in Joplin has been released from the hospital.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said deputy Nolan Murray was released from the hospital Monday. The department said he is expected to make a full recovery and hopes to return to work.

The Joplin Globe reports Murray was shot in the upper body last Wednesday when the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team was serving a warrant at a Joplin motel.

The shot was fired out of the motel. The suspect then holed up in the motel for about three hours before surrendering.

A suspect, 43-year-old E.F. Fitchpatrick of St. Louis, has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.