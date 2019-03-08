Jasper County teacher charged with having sex with student

SARCOXIE, Mo. (AP) — The Jasper County prosecutor on Thursday charged a 23-year-old English teacher at Sarcoxie High School with having sexual contact with a student.

Baylee A. Turner, of rural Carthage, was arrested Wednesday night after an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department. She remained in custody Thursday with her bond set at $10,000 with a 10 percent cash requirement. The court also has ordered that she have no contact with anyone younger than 16 if she makes bond.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge alleges that Turner had sexual intercourse with a student during the week of Jan. 14-21. The document provides neither the age nor gender of the student but states that the student acknowledged the act during that time frame.

The affidavit further alleges that Turner admitted to having sexual intercourse with the student at a residence.

Superintendent Kevin Goddard said Turner is no longer employed by the Sarcoxie School District.

"She resigned her position Sunday evening, and the (school) board accepted her resignation Monday evening," Goddard said.

He said the board also voted to petition the state to seek revocation of her teaching license. He declined to discuss how the matter came to the attention of school officials. He said there has been no indication of Turner having sexual relations with any other students.

Goddard said the school district is taking steps to provide counseling to any students affected in any manner by the allegations involving Turner.

Turner taught English at the district's middle school for two years before taking her position this year at the high school. She is the latest young educator in Southwest Missouri to be accused of sexual relations with a student. Such charges have been filed in recent years against a teacher or student teacher in the Joplin, Webb City, Monett and Diamond school districts.

Sexual contact with a student by a school district employee, volunteer or elected or appointed school official is a Class E felony in Missouri punishable by up to four years in prison.