Jay Ashcroft announces run for Missouri secretary of state

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Republican Jay Ashcroft says he's running for Missouri secretary of state.

The St. Louis attorney and engineer said Thursday while announcing his candidacy that he supports conducting fair elections and promoting a "pro-jobs" agenda.

Ashcroft is the son of former governor, U.S. senator and Attorney General John Ashcroft.

Jay Ashcroft's efforts to break into politics have been less successful so far.

Democratic state Sen. Jill Schupp narrowly defeated Ashcroft in November for her Senate seat, a large victory for Democrats during a year of GOP wins in Missouri.

Jay Ashcroft now faces a primary battle with state Sen. Will Kraus of Lee's Summit. Kraus announced his candidacy in July.