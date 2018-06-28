Jay Nixon to Focus on Scientific and Economic Development

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says a special legislative session in September will focus on economic development and will include measures to boost technology and science sectors.

Nixon made his comments during a speech in St. Louis, one day after legislative leaders outlined a plan that would reward international trade and high-tech companies and scale back tax breaks for building developers and low-income rental residents. That plan would also cut some tax credits and scale back the amount of money offered under other programs.

Nixon and lawmakers have been working since the end of the legislative session in May to build a package that would authorize new business incentives while paring back tax credits.

Nixon also said Thursday his plan would include investments in infrastructure around Lambert Airport in St. Louis.