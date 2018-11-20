Jay Z, With Special Guest Beyonce, Rock SB Party

NEW YORK (AP) - Beyonce is making Super Bowl weekend performances something of a habit.

A year after performing at the big game in New Orleans, Beyonce performed for a smaller crowd Saturday night as Jay Z brought his wife out for a surprise cameo during his concert for DirecTV's "Super Saturday Night" party on the eve of the Super Bowl.

Beyonce sang her hit "Drunk In Love," which, of course, her superstar husband guest stars on. As he rapped, she danced in his face, and when the smoldering song ended, the two embraced, and shared a kiss.

It was arguably the highlight of Jay Z's electric set, which lasted for more than an hour as he delivered hit after hit.