Jaycees fair drops theme deemed too similar to Trump theme

Photo Courtesy of Jaycees Cole County Fair Facebook page.

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Officials of a mid-Missouri county fair decided to drop this year's theme over concerns that it sounded too much like the "Make America Great Again" slogan popularized by President Donald Trump.

The board of the Jefferson City Jaycees Cole County Fair announced Monday the theme — "Making It Great Again" — would be removed from the fair's social media and will be covered on already-printed tickets and flyers.

Cole County Jaycees president Shanna Heard says the theme was meant to show the organization is making the fair great again, after receiving complaints the event had gone downhill in recent years.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports Heard acknowledged some people will be upset by the decision but said the board wanted to emphasize fun, not politics, at the fair.

The fair runs July 30 to Aug. 4.

___

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com