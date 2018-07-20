Jazz concert series at Stephens Lake set to continue in August

COLUMBIA - The United States Air Force (USAF) Band of Mid-America is partnering with Columbia Parks and Recreation to present a jazz concert in August at Stephens Lake.

According to the press release, the USAF Jazz Ensemble will perform at 6 PM CT on Monday, August 27th.

The concert is free to all attendees and it is encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating.

The audience will most likely feature music from prominent contemporary jazz composers, played by 13 professional musicians aimed at inspiring patriotism and honoring veterans.

The Amphitheater Concert Series is sponsored by KPLA 101.5 and will continue throughout the summer.