Jazz Reach Comes to Columbia

Columbia - An organization attempting to reinvigorate jazz came to Columbia Friday to entertain students and library patrons. The group visited Hickman High School's auditorium early in the day where about 900 elementary school students listened to the music. At noon, the non-profit New York-based group went to Columbia Public Library where they performed timeless classics by Frank Sinatra to demonstrate the relevance of jazz. The more intimate setting allowed for a questions and answers segment with the performers.

The group uses innovative multi-media programs to captivate younger audiences, main-stage concerts for general audiences, and informative clinics and classes for student musicians and ensembles. The group's goal is to foster a greater appreciation, awareness, and understanding of jazz.