JC Convention and Visitors Bureau to Get New Director

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau will soon have a new executive director.

The organization announced the hiring of Diane Gillespie on Wednesday. Gillespie lived in Jefferson City for the past 14 years and is a native of Springfield. She most recently worked as the Senior Sales Manager for the Bureau.

Gillespie will replace Steve Picker. Picker resigned in October to operate a business in Pensacola, Fla.