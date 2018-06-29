JC Council Reviewing Wal-Mart Plan

Jefferson City wants a Wal-Mart Supercenter. But, even as the city council started to review the plan at Monday night's meeting, some landowners said they won't give anything away.

The Lepage family has lived in Jefferson City for more than 100 years.

"We want to keep it in the family," said Stephen Lepage. "There's never been a 'for sale' sign out there and there never will be."

The city council will decide whether to annex 36.8 acres south of U.S. highways 50 and 63. If the council approves the annexation, that will take some of Lepage's land. In addition to the supercenter, plans also include a new traffic interchange near Lepage Road and City View Drive.

"That particular intersection of City View and Highway 50 has been a danger zone for a number of years, the fact that there are no lights or signals, and it is just a crossover," said First Ward Councilman Mike Harvey. "To date, they have not provided any data that says that intersection warrants an interchange."

But, for Lepage, his land means more than the $33 million project.

"You've got the developer coming in and making money. The city's going to get something, they think, from nothing. MoDOT thinks they're getting something, but the only people who are losing are the property owners."

But, Harvey said, there is plenty of opportunity for landowners to have their say.

"This is nothing new. Now that it's getting closer, I think, people are rearing back a little bit and taking a different look," he added. "But, that's why we're having a public meeting and why we'll have them voice opinions, pro or con."

Columbia's Supercenter on Broadway is scheduled to open Sept. 11. Columbia's Grindstone Supercenter will open next January. Boonville's Supercenter has no date yet because of a dispute over annexation.