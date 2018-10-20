JCPD asking for help finding man who ran from traffic stop

JEFFERSON CITY - Police want the public's help finding a man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop after hurting an officer..

Officers stopped Bryce Efford, 25, Thursday night on Fairgrounds Road and learned his license had been revoked. When they tried to detain Efford, he reportedly resisted and hurt one of the officers. A second officer tried to use a Taser, but it didn't work, and Efford ran off.

Police tracked him through residential yards, the city fairgrounds and into the Covington Gardens subdivision. A K-9 tracked for nearly an hour, but the search ended without success.

Charges to be filed against Efford could include assault on a law-enforcement officer, resisting arrest and driving while revoked.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson City Police at 573-634-6400.