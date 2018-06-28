JCPD Chasing New Leads in Suspicious Disappearance

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police officers are investigating new leads in the suspicious disappearance of 23-year-old Christopher Cray.

Cray was last seen in the Jefferson City area May 20. Officers believe he may have been in the area of Schnucks at 1801 Missouri Boulevard on that afternoon. Police said Cray was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria at the time of his disappearance. Reports did not confirm if Cray was alone. Cray's vehicle was recovered several days later, but without him in it.

Police asked the public for help finding Cray earlier this month. Since then, JCPD has been assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and Boone County Task Force One with locating and confirming potential crime scenes. Over the past several weeks, detectives have corroborated evidence and statements related to the disappearance.

Jefferson City Police said they will release more information about the investigation as it becomes available later Wednesday through the remainder of the week.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact JCPD Detectives at (573) 634-6400 or call the Jefferson City Area CrimeStoppers at (573) 659-TIPS.