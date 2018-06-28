JCPD identified suspect they say led them on a chase, hit deer

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police identified a man Wednesday as the suspect in a chase that ended when the man's car hit a deer.

Officers identified 21-year-old Terrian Davis as the suspect.

Police said they pursued a vehicle at "significant speeds" after the driver ignored the officer's emergency lights for a traffic violation near the intersection of Hutton Lane and Louis Circle.

"Our officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on the east side of town near Hutton Lane and Expressview," said Capt. Doug Shoemaker. "The vehicle failed to yield for what was originally just a traffic stop for a routine traffic violation and sped off up Hutton Lane towards Expressview."

The vehicle drove to Expressview and Highway 50 eastbound in the wrong lane of traffic. The driver struck a deer and lost control of the vehicle.

Shoemaker said the driver, now identified as Davis, "bailed out of the vehicle" and "ran from police, leaving two passengers inside."

Those two people were transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

Davis is currently being sought by law enforcement. He is wanted on charges of careless and imprudent driving, driving while revoked, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest and assault 2nd degree.

Anyone with knowledge of Davis' whereabouts should contact the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400 or call CrimeStoppers at 573-659-TIPS.