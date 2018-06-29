JCPD Investigating Robbery at the Budget Inn

JEFFERSON CITY - Police are looking for two suspects after a robbery at the Budget Inn on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred around 2:54 p.m. Monday at the Budget Inn at 1309 Jefferson Street.

The victim was a 23-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee. The victim said the two suspects displayed a gun and demanded money.

The suspects were described as a white male and a white female.

No arrests have been made.