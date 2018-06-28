JCPD: Nine arrested for violence, threatening officers

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department said Monday nine people were arrested in the early morning hours of July 5 for disturbances and violence, which included threats against officers.

JCPD said of the arrests Sunday, three were for public fighting downtown after bars had closed.

The remaining six arrests were related to a large party at Capitol Avenue and Cherry Street, which required assistance from the Cole County Sheriff's Department, Missouri Capitol Police and the Lincoln University Police Department. Authorities said a large party and disturbance began in the street approximately 3:00 a.m. Police arrived and attempted to break up the disturbance. As they attempted to make the first arrest at the party, the crowd became upset, police said.

23-year-old James Duhart, of Jefferson City, was arrested for peace disturbance, drinking in public and failure to obey a law enforcement officer. Police said Duhart resisted arrest and spit on officers at the scene and in the jail.

Later in the morning, police were dispatched for a report of shots fired in the same area as the earlier party. About 4:30 a.m., police said they located five shell casings.

The disturbance moved to the convenience stores at 800 Stadium, where there were reports of an assault and fight. Police said they were again threatened when they tried to stop people related to the incident. Five more arrests were made for assault, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order of a police officer. Police arrested 22-year-old Salaythian Bynum, 24-year-old Dominique Duhart, 25-year-old Tiffany Harris, 22-year-old Desiree Higgins and an unidentified 16-year-old female.

A total of six people were arrested in connection to the disturbance.