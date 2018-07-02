JCPD offers $1,000 reward for information on stabbing suspect

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police were looking for Christopher Page Friday afternoon, after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend Wednesday night.

The Jefferson City Area CrimeStoppers were offering a $1,000 cash reward for information about 22-year-old Page.

Police said Page was accused of striking, choking and then stabbing his 18-year-old girlfriend multiple times in the head at a Jefferson City residence.

JCPD responded to a call at the 800 block of Mulberry Street at 11:43 p.m Wednesday. The caller said there was an open door to a residence with a female lying in a pool of blood.

The woman was being treated at a Columbia hospital Thursday for multiple stab wounds to the head.

JCPD said Page was wanted on a variety of charges including first degree assault and armed criminal action.

Please contact CrimeStoppers at 659-TIPS if you have any information.