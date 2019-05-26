JCPD requests volunteers for tornado relief

Courtesy @SaraForMissouri

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department released an official request for volunteers Saturday morning following Wednesday's EF-3 tornado.

The department asks that anyone wanting to volunteer report to the Volunteer Reception Center operating from the Capital Mall on 3600 Country Club Drive to receive assignments and a safety briefing.

The United Way of Central Missouri is coordinating the volunteer efforts. The Volunteer Center will be open until 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in the coming weeks, the organization said in a release.

Volunteers are asked to bring a valid ID, work gloves, long pants, close-toed shoes, water, and lunch. Volunteers either must register at unitedwaycemo.org or on-site.

Any volunteers engaged in debris clearing must be at least 18 years old.

Those not in the area that desire to assist may call 211 for instruction.