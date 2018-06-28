JCPD says home invasion suspect pulled rifle, threatened victim

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was in jail Wednesday after officers arrested him in connection to a home invasion.

Jefferson City Police responded to the 400 block of East Dunklin Street just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers said the victim told them the suspect kicked in the door to the residence and pointed a loaded rifle at her, claiming she and others in the residence were responsible for recent property damage to his vehicle. Police said the suspect threatened to kill the victim and she fled to a nearby apartment. They said the suspect pursued the victim and threatened to kill that resident too and the suspect fled the scene.

The Jefferson City Police Department identified the suspect as 34-year-old Keith Larry. Officers said they responded to the area and arrested Larry when he was confirmed as the suspect in the case.

Prosecutors have charged Larry with being a felon in possession of a firearm, armed criminal action, two counts of burglary in the first degree and assault in the first degree.