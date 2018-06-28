JCPD says teen accused in West Main Street arson

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy they suspect intentionally set a West Main Street apartment on fire Thursday. The teen faces a potential arson charge.

Jefferson City fire and police authorities responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon at 1405 West Main Street, where two families were displaced. The fire department responded to calls around 3 p.m. from neighbors, who said they heard an explosion in the basement of the two-story building. Fire crews said neighbors also reported seeing a man running from the back of the house.

Jefferson City Police Department PIO, Captain Doug Shoemaker said the juvenile and his mother used to live in the building and that he was familiar with the building.

"He had some familiarity with it, it wasn't a random fire setting type of incident" Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker said the judge will determine whether to charge the juvenile as an adult or as a minor.

The displaced families are receiving aid from the Red Cross. There were no injuries and damage estimations have not been calculated yet.