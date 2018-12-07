JCPS considers 2019-20 school start time changes

Credit: JCPS

JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City Public Schools are considering changing school start and end times next year.

Officials said the reason for the proposed change comes down to cost. Administrators want to push back the start time an hour to allow buses to pick up a group of students and take them to school and then take another group to their school. This would cut down on the number of buses needed and would cut costs from $88,500 to $49,000.

Currently, only secondary schools begin at 7:50 a.m. but JCPS officials are considering an option that would have elementary schools starting at that time instead.

According to the JCPS website, two options might be:

Option #1

7:50am - 2:50pm (All Elementary Schools)

8:50am - 3:50pm (All Secondary Schools)

Option #2

7:50am - 2:50pm (All Secondary Schools)

8:50am - 3:50pm (All Elementary Schools)

The district is looking for public feedback and will host community presentations and Q&A sessions. JCPS has not yet announced details on these events.

Officials said in a press release Thursday they, “realize the difficulties families face when schedules are changed” and want parent and guardians’ input before moving forward.