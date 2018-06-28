JCPS school bus breaks utility pole

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City school bus broke a utility pole Wednesday afternoon and the driver said he forgot to set the emergency brake.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, the JCPS First Student school bus rolled into a utility pole just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Miller Street and Broadway Street. Officers and fire department personnel said they arrived on the scene to find the bus had completely broken the pole.

JCPD said no children were on on the bus and neither the driver nor any pedestrians were injured.

According to police, Steven Smith stopped the bus in an empty parking lot off Broadway Street to reset an alarm at the back of the bus. Smith told police while he was walking to the back of the bus, it started rolling. Smith said he couldn't get to front of the bus before it rolled across the street and into the utility pole.

There is minor damage to the bus.

Utility companies arrived on the scene to make the necessary repairs.