JCPS students return to class, complain about lunches

JEFFERSON CITY - Students had to get used to a new normal after starting the fall semester on Monday. One of these adjustments is a long-time complaint of high school students: school lunches.

"On the first day we had just a couple nuggets that were pretty cold," Capital City High School junior Olivia Brookins said. "We also had a small container of some kind of fruit, and a very small scoop of corn."

After starting the week off in person, Brookins is now attending school online this semester.

Sebastian Neeley, another Capital City High School junior, said while the lunches aren't enough to make him want to go online, it's not something he enjoys about returning to school in person.

"I'm starting to get annoyed with it," he said. "I'm never full."

Neeley is attending classes in person this semester.

Kyndel Bickel, a Jefferson City High School junior, leaves her house before 8 a.m. for school and goes straight to work after. She doesn't get home until as late as 10 p.m. some nights.

Sometimes, the school lunch is her only meal of the day until she gets home from work.

"Usually, I look at it and I just think, it doesn't really look that good," Bickel said. "But I eat it anyways because I don't want to waste it and it's the only food we can eat throughout the school days because we're not allowed to eat snacks in class."

Brookins said she knows she's lucky to have other options for meals at home.

"I just want to make a point that for some of these kids, this is all they have," Brookins said.

JCPS spokesperson Ryan Burns said the school is still working through kinks that come with reopening.

Burns encourages students to voice any of their concerns.

"If there are students that are unhappy with choices or concerned with the amount, I would encourage them to talk to their teachers about that or schedule a meeting with their principal," she said. "I know the Food Services Team would want to make sure they're providing things that are enjoyable to students and to hear their concerns if they have them."

For more information on the JCPS reopening plans, click here.