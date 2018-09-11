JCPS to hold info session on April vote for second high school

JEFFERSON CITY - Residents in Jefferson City will soon be able to get more information on a couple items that may be on the April ballot.

Jefferson City Public Schools Superintendent Larry Linthicum will provide more information on why he is pushing for the building of a second high school in town and major renovations and additions to the current high school.

He is pushing for a tax-levy increase to be added to the ballot as well, which would help pay for the second high school and provide more resources to the district as a whole.

Those interested in hearing what Linthicum has to say can attend the information session on Monday, January 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

People who wish to voice their opinion about these issues and other matters can do so during the public comment section of the school board's meeting, which will follow the information session and begin at 6:30 p.m.