Jeff City Gymnastics Experiences Shake-Up

The YMCA notified parents through a memo. It explained the program was no longer to be run by the YMCA. This unexpected message came in the middle of the team's competitive season. Gymnasts and parents are meeting with employees from Jefferson City gymnastics, who will now be running the gymnastic program in Jefferson City. KOMU was denied entry into the meeting and was also not allowed to film any of the gymnastic facilities.

"Kids are in tears, we are in shock. Everybody does not know what is going on. We've had no notification or any indication whatsoever of any kind of what is going on," said Melinda Henry, mother of gymnast Caitlyn Henry

"All of it was a complete surprise, we actually had to, not even meet at the gym, we had to meet at a restaurant to even discuss all of it and we were all in the bathroom crying," said gymnast Caitlyn Henry.

Many parents are unsure about their children's future with the program. Jefferson City gymnastics is replacing the current coach Diane Leblanc with two new coaches of its own