Jeff City Homes In The Way

Those hurdles are three homes on West McCarty Street that have been standing for about 100 years. Now, the city is looking to tear them down to enhance the area for a new convention center, but some say these homes are too special for demolition.

"They are significant to the heritage of our community. And they do have a story, and we are losing too much of that for parking lots," said local historian, Mary Ann Hall.

When people drive by these homes on West McCarty Street, they often think that they are an eyesore and they should be demolished, but others see them for their true value.

"With some imagination and some elbow grease and, of course money, you have to throw a lot of money into these, but you will end up with a building that you could not build today," said Hall.

City officials say they recognize the significance of the historical homes and are taking that into consideration before they act.

"Once you take them down, they're gone forever. At least if you haven't taken them down you can decide. And right now the City Council is trying to work through a process for that decision," said City Administrator, Stephen Rasmussen.

Rasmussen says if the homes stay, it would not stop the convention center, it would just require some modifications to its plans. City Council officials say they could make a decision about the fate of the homes by the end of August, and that the homes could be remodeled in a year, if that decision is made.