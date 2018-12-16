Jeff City Police Report Eight-Year-Old Girl in Danger

JEFFERSON CITY - An eight-year-old girl is missing Thursday evening and the Jefferson City Police Department believes she is in danger.

The department issued an endangered person advisory for Eboni Coney-King, after an incident happened at 100 Dix Road at 4:11 p.m.

Jefferson City Police said the possible suspects are non-custodial mother Britney Coney, 28, and aunt Na'Diya Curtis, 19.

The police reported Curtis entered West Elementary School during dismissal, made contact with Eboni and walked her to a black 2010 Ford Fusion with an Illinois registration of R578957, driven by Coney. Jefferson City Police said security video footage indicated Eboni "began struggling when she saw her mother." Authorities presume the subjects may be on their way to Curtis' home in St. Louis or to Texas, where Coney has also lived.

Eboni was last seen wearing a rainbow-striped shirt, pink jeans, blue coat and black shoes. She was also carrying a purple backpack with peace signs on it. Eboni is 5 feet tall, weighs 75 lbs. with a thin build, brown eyes and brown, shoulder length braided hair.

Jefferson City Police said there are concerns about the exact civil legal custody arrangement regarding Eboni, but the public is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency if you know her whereabouts.