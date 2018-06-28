Jeff City Public Schools to be Tobacco-Free

The Board of Education decided this week on a tobacco-free policy for all schools. The district already had a no-smoking policy for its buildings, but the new plan prohibits tobacco on all campus property from sports fields to parking lots.

"We want to be good stewards for our property," explained David Luther, director of School and Community Relations. "And we want to be good role models for our students."

The new policy affects teachers, students, parents and visitors at Jefferson City public schools.

Columbia, Boonville and New Haven public school districts also have no-tolerance smoking policies. Fulton public schools don't allow tobacco in their buildings, but require a designated smoking section outside district facilities for non-students.

Some people are concerned the policy change could be stressful on Jefferson City district employees and visitors.

"I used to smoke 11 years ago and quit," said Scott Ciafullo of the Missouri Federation of Teachers. "So, I know that going without can be difficult and going through that process to quit can be painful."

The new tobacco-free rule is part of the district's wellness program. The new policy starts March 1.