Jeff City School Improvements

The district says that much money will put in full day kindergarten, a new elementary school and upgrade school libraries.

Supporters say the money will go back to local contractors.

The district needs a super majority of 57% at next Tuesday's vote to issue these bonds.

The school board stresses that the bond adds no extra taxes, and the plan benefits the community in more than one way.

"The Board of Education has been very cognizant that we should be able to do this for the taxpayers with no increase to them and still be able to help children," said superintendent of schools Brent Kimble.

The district plans to make the improvements by August 2009, if voters approve.