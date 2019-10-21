Jeff City School Improvements

1 decade 2 years 6 months ago Wednesday, March 28 2007 Mar 28, 2007 Wednesday, March 28, 2007 9:37:17 PM CDT March 28, 2007 in News

The district says that much money will put in full day kindergarten, a new elementary school and upgrade school libraries.

Supporters say the money will go back to local contractors.

The district needs a super majority of 57% at next Tuesday's vote to issue these bonds.

The school board stresses that the bond adds no extra taxes, and the plan benefits the community in more than one way.

"The Board of Education has been very cognizant that we should be able to do this for the taxpayers with no increase to them and still be able to help children," said superintendent of schools Brent Kimble.

The district plans to make the improvements by August 2009, if voters approve.

More News

Grid
List

It's back: Missouri, Kansas basketball to renew Border War
It's back: Missouri, Kansas basketball to renew Border War
COLUMBIA - Tiger fans, the Border War is back. Missouri and Kansas have agreed to play... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 8:28:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

MoDOT apologized after it edited 'Trump' from boy's photos
MoDOT apologized after it edited 'Trump' from boy's photos
LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has apologized for posting an edited photo that cropped out a... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 7:14:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council to vote on School Resource Officers teaching freshmen
Columbia City Council to vote on School Resource Officers teaching freshmen
COLUMBIA - A unanimous vote by the Columbia City Council Monday night decided School Resource Officers (SROs) will have another... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 6:34:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Missouri proposal to expand access to voting goes to court
Missouri proposal to expand access to voting goes to court
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An attorney for a Missouri group pushing to expand access to voting argued in... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 4:19:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

3rd California police chief leaves in 2 years
3rd California police chief leaves in 2 years
CALIFORNIA — California police chief Shane Templeton has announced he will resign from his position on October 31. This... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 3:42:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Boone Hospital Center receives highest nursing recognition
Boone Hospital Center receives highest nursing recognition
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center was recognized Monday for a fourth consecutive Magnet® recognition. Magnet is the highest honor... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 2:52:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Boone County Sheriff's Department warns of scam calls
Boone County Sheriff's Department warns of scam calls
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said Monday people should be wary of someone spoofing the department's main... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 2:22:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Opening day set for Planned Parenthood's new Illinois clinic
Opening day set for Planned Parenthood's new Illinois clinic
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A clinic quietly constructed in southern Illinois to meet demand for abortion services by residents... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 12:09:00 PM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Missouri congressman pushing for more "mammovans" in rural Missouri
Missouri congressman pushing for more "mammovans" in rural Missouri
FULTON - U.S. Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer is pushing for legislation that could offer more mobile mammogram services to rural communities... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 10:34:00 AM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect now charged with second degree murder in shooting of 13-year-old
UPDATE: Suspect now charged with second degree murder in shooting of 13-year-old
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed formal charges against Cameron White, 19, on Monday, charging him with second-degree murder and armed criminal... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 10:18:00 AM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Child sexual abuse prevention workshop in Jefferson City
Child sexual abuse prevention workshop in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY- According to Missouri KidsFirst, almost one in ten kids will be sexually abused by the time they are... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, October 21 2019 Oct 21, 2019 Monday, October 21, 2019 7:37:00 AM CDT October 21, 2019 in News

Attorney general to host senior safety presentations across Missouri
Attorney general to host senior safety presentations across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Eric Schmitt is set to host four senior safety presentations in October. The presentations,... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 8:43:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

Hundreds gather in Columbia to support the fight against Alzheimer's
Hundreds gather in Columbia to support the fight against Alzheimer's
COLUMBIA - More than 600 people and 11 sponsors gathered in Cosmo Park for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:53:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

'People are not our enemy': The Crossing addresses backlash in Sunday sermon
'People are not our enemy': The Crossing addresses backlash in Sunday sermon
COLUMBIA — David Cover, a co-pastor at The Crossing, addressed the controversy over last week's sermon by fellow co-paster... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Relatives react to shooting death of 13-year-old boy
UPDATE: Relatives react to shooting death of 13-year-old boy
COLUMBIA — Columbia police arrested a man on multiple charges after the shooting of a 13-year-old boy Saturday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 1:15:00 PM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

One injured in Jefferson City weapons offense
One injured in Jefferson City weapons offense
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was transported to the hospital in relation to a weapons offense Sunday morning, according to... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 20 2019 Oct 20, 2019 Sunday, October 20, 2019 11:27:00 AM CDT October 20, 2019 in News

FBI data: 584 child homicide victims in St. Louis since 1990
FBI data: 584 child homicide victims in St. Louis since 1990
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Children in St. Louis have been the victim of homicides at 10 times the national rate... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 9:34:54 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News

Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral
Trump drops plan to host G-7 at Doral
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is reversing his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 Saturday, October 19, 2019 9:19:49 PM CDT October 19, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 53°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
12am 50°
1am 49°
2am 48°
3am 47°