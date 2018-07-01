Jefferson City Accident Leaves Two Injured

JEFFERSON CITY- A two-car accident left two drivers injured Friday afternoon in Jefferson City.

The accident in the intersection of E. High St. and Marshall Street, when a Chevrolet struck the Honda and immediately left the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was later found and taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Honda was also taken to a local hospital.

Both cars had extensive damage as a result of the accident. The Chevrolet involved was also involved in a minor crash just prior to this and had left that scene as well.