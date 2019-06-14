Jefferson City and Eldon shelters to combine at new location

4 days 2 hours 23 minutes ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 4:04:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News
By: Zola Crowder, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY – Shelters for families displaced by a recent tornado in Jefferson City and Eldon are merging into one location in Russellville Tuesday morning.

Jefferson City shelter manager Paul Klink said merging locations will make resources more accessible for families.

“Our resources were spreading so thin and so far, it makes more sense to centralize everybody and bring all the resources to one spot,” he said.

The Red Cross chose Russellville as the new location since it is halfway between Jefferson City and Eldon.

Klink said families have reacted positively to moving shelters, so far.

“A little distraction about something positive and moving forward can be a good thing,” he said.

Louis Richmond has been staying at the shelter after losing his home in the tornado. 

"When I opened the front door to go to the stairway I could see the sky," Richmond said. "When I went up the stairs everything up there was gone."

Klink said the clients are seeing this move as a big step forward.

“We are all familiar with doing it and comforting the clients as we do it,” Klink said. “We are very, very, very careful about how we handle the clients and their items to make sure they feel honored and respected.”

Klink said the American Red Cross is working to provide shuttles from the new location.

“People with appointments in the city were curious about how they are going to be transported, but that’s part of our plan,” he said.

Klink lives in Hawaii. The Red Cross placed him in mid-Missouri to oversee the relief effort.

He said he's seen firsthand how compassionate and giving the people of Missouri are.

“You guys have your own version of "aloha," people go way out of their way even when I’m not wearing my vest in public just to say hi,” he said.

Klink said his workers are doing their best to balance logistic practicality and client convenience.

More News

Grid
List

Fortuna man accused of killing child withdraws guilty plea
Fortuna man accused of killing child withdraws guilty plea
CALIFORNIA - A Fortuna man who previously pleaded guilty to killing a baby and burning the body asked to withdraw... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 4:12:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in Top Stories

Preservationists start program to restore Jeff City's historic charm
Preservationists start program to restore Jeff City's historic charm
JEFFERSON CITY - Preservationists in the capital city are implementing a plan to avoid demolition of historic buildings hit by... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in Top Stories

Sturgeon man arrested in drug investigation, officer injured
Sturgeon man arrested in drug investigation, officer injured
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a man early Friday in connection to an ongoing drug investigation. Officers said they... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 1:57:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Police: Columbia man tried to set fire at girlfriend's house
Police: Columbia man tried to set fire at girlfriend's house
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday after he reportedly tried to set a fire at the home of his... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 12:59:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 takes part in Texas search and rescue training
Missouri Task Force 1 takes part in Texas search and rescue training
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 spent Wednesday and Thursday training in Galveston, TX with the Missouri Army National Guard... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 12:46:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Inmate charged with murder after Audrain County jail attack
UPDATE: Inmate charged with murder after Audrain County jail attack
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Prosecutors charged an Audrain County inmate with murder on Friday, a day after he allegedly killed another... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 12:20:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

New West Boulevard Elementary principal named
New West Boulevard Elementary principal named
COLUMBIA - A veteran Oklahoma educator has been tapped to serve as the new principal at West Boulevard Elementary School... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 11:54:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Lincoln University approves tuition increase, 3-year presidential contract extension
Lincoln University approves tuition increase, 3-year presidential contract extension
JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln University Board of Curators approved a tuition increase and contract extension for President Jerald Jones... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 11:13:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Judge dismisses restraining order requests against Secretary of State
Judge dismisses restraining order requests against Secretary of State
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge dismissed the second of two requests for a restraining order against Secretary of... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 10:36:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

5-year-old shot, wounded while riding in car in St. Louis
5-year-old shot, wounded while riding in car in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old has been shot and wounded while riding in a car in St.... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 10:06:52 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Callaway County traffic stop leads to undocumented immigrant arrest
Callaway County traffic stop leads to undocumented immigrant arrest
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Thursday morning on a federal immigration violation, according to a... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 9:59:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Man charged in April CPS trespassing incidents pleads guilty
Man charged in April CPS trespassing incidents pleads guilty
COLUMBIA - A man charged with trespassing on Columbia Public Schools property in two separate April incidents pleaded guilty Wednesday.... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 9:34:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Southeast Missouri woman charged in daughter's death
Southeast Missouri woman charged in daughter's death
BENTON, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old southeast Missouri woman whose boyfriend is charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter is now... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 Thursday, June 13, 2019 7:27:00 PM CDT June 13, 2019 in Continuous News

As flood waters recede, Jefferson City airport looks toward next steps
As flood waters recede, Jefferson City airport looks toward next steps
JEFFERSON CITY - The floodwater from the Missouri River is slowly receding Thursday at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport. ... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 Thursday, June 13, 2019 6:50:00 PM CDT June 13, 2019 in News

Eldon storeowner puts community first in tornado repairs
Eldon storeowner puts community first in tornado repairs
ELDON - Jason Bishop is doing his part to provide and assist members of the Eldon community. It's been... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 Thursday, June 13, 2019 5:10:00 PM CDT June 13, 2019 in News

Columbia Vet Center resource fair for veterans
Columbia Vet Center resource fair for veterans
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Vet Center is hoping to help veterans in need by holding a resource fair Friday. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 Thursday, June 13, 2019 4:47:00 PM CDT June 13, 2019 in News

Sarah Sanders leaving White House post after fraught tenure
Sarah Sanders leaving White House post after fraught tenure
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will leave her position at the end of the month,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 Thursday, June 13, 2019 4:25:07 PM CDT June 13, 2019 in News

Rocheport businesses want people to rediscover the town after floods
Rocheport businesses want people to rediscover the town after floods
ROCHEPORT - It's been days since Rocheport won its battle with rising waters through the efforts of residents and volunteers.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 Thursday, June 13, 2019 3:50:00 PM CDT June 13, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
7pm 74°
8pm 72°
9pm 70°
10pm 70°