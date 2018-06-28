Jefferson City Armed Robbery Suspects on the Run

JEFFERSON CITY- At 10:43 PM on Wednesday, Jefferson City police responded to an armed robbery at the Convenient Food Mart at 426 Brooks Street. Police say there were two suspects, one armed with a handgun who forced an employee to the back of the store.

The suspects took an undetermined amount of cash from the safe and fled the scene.

No one involved was injured and Jefferson City police detectives are investigating the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 573-659 TIPS (8477).