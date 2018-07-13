Jefferson City authorities investigating suspicious fire

JEFFERSON CITY - Fire officials said a vacant home that had previous fire damage caught fire once again early Thursday.

Personnel from the Jefferson City Police Department and Cole County EMS responded to the 100 Block of Hess Way around 12:05 a.m. Thursday.

"The fire is believed to be suspicious in nature and is being investigated by members of both JCFD and JCPD," officials said in a news release.

Fire officials said, after crews deemed the building structurally sound, they went in to search the area and extinguish the remaining flames.

One firefighter was treated by Cole County EMS for what is believed to be a heat-related incident.