Jefferson City babysitter accused of having sex with children

JEFFERSON CITY- Cole County prosecutors have charged a 69-year-old man accused of having sex with two young children he was babysitting.

Jefferson City Police arrested Aurthur Earl Monday on a child molestation charge. Earl is accused of having sex with a 6-year-old and inappropriately touching a 20-month old in a sexual manner. Court documents say the childrens mother came home and found Earl with his shirt unbuttoned and her 20-month old son alone and crying. The mother reported to police Earl was in the bedroom with her 6-year-old daughter. The mother reported her daughter said Earl was telling her he loved her and he was trying to hurt her. The daughter later told a child advocacy center that Earl had sex with her and touched her inappropriately in a sexual manner. In court documents, police report Earl denied the accusations of sex and sexual touching of both the victims.