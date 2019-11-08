Jefferson City beats Rock Bridge in PKs for District title

Soccer ball on a field.

COLUMBIA - The Jefferson City Jays and the Rock Bridge Bruins faced each other Thursday night in the district title game in soccer and it was a rugged match.

Multiple yellow cards were given out through the game as neither team would back down until the final whistle.

The Jays would strike first with a goal in the first 12 minutes by Ethan Blake as he sneaks one into the back of the net to give Jefferson City a 1-0 lead.

The Jays would keep this lead for most of the game until Jeremiah Johnson for the Bruins got past the goal keeper for an easy roller to tie the game 1-1.

The game would go to overtime, but neither team would score to win the game, so the match went to penalty kicks.

Jefferson City would win the pk shootout 5-4 on eight players as Rock Bridge hit its last shot off the post and missed.

The Jays win the district title and will face Springfield Central in sectionals on Tuesday, November 12.