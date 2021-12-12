JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City Big Brothers Big Sisters held the annual Jingle Dash walk/run course in cooperation with the Capital City Festival of Lights Sunday.
The event raised money for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program that pairs kids who are primarily in single-parent homes with mentors that serve as both a role model and friend.
Event organizer Lee Knernschield said the event is important in funding the program.
"The money that we raise today will go to help the enrollment and screening and matching of new big and littles together through Big Brothers Big Sisters," she said.
The course circled around Binder Lake and the Capital City Festival of Lights display.
Amy Berendzen is a big sister to Alexis Smith. Amy has been Alexis's big sister since she was in kindergarten. Alexis is now in sixth grade and Amy says she' become part of her family.
"We have grown up together haven't we?" Amy said to Alexis.
Amy says that even as a Big Sister, the program has impacted her.
"And you know, everybody says with Big Brothers Big Sisters that it's so good for the kids, I'm here to say that it's just as good for me. This little one is a part of our family, with my two grown children and my husband," Berendzen said.
Organizers estimated 150 people participated in Jingle Dash. The registration fee to participate goes toward the program.
To get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson City, click here.