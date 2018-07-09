Jefferson City Boil Advisory Expected to End Wednesday Afternoon

JEFFERSON CITY - American Water finished its repairs and has turned the system pressure back up. Missouri American Water operation superintendent Gilbert Cole said the water system is currently being flushed, a process which will end around midnight or early morning Wednesday. Once the system is flushed, Cole said American Water will begin testing the water for contamination. American Water anticipates the boil advisory will be lifted by late afternoon Wednesday.

According to an earlier statement from American Water spokesperson Christie Barnhart, water had to be shut down to all their customers inside the city to repair a 6-inch main break. The main break happened in a line that led to one of the three main water pumps that supply the city. To isolate the break, all three pumps had to be shut down.

The water shortage, which was deemed a "crisis" by the Cole County Sheriff's Department, led Jefferson City Public Schools and Helias Catholic schools, among four others, to dismiss students early Tuesday. The Cole County Jail has continued to operate through the shortage, while St. Mary's Hospital is operating its emergency plan and has tanker trucks on-site.

American Water serves most of Jefferson City.