Jefferson City boy dead after Wednesday morning crash
COLE COUNTY — A 12-year-old boy from Jefferson City is dead after a crash that occurred just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Jason W. Fox, 48, was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla on Route D near US 50 Westbound when he failed to yield to a 2006 Ford 250, according to highway patrol crash reports.
Shelby Alford, 22, was driving the other vehicle. Alford and her passenger, Brad Arlen, 17, were not injured.
The boy was transported by ambulance to St. Mary's hospital. He was pronounced dead at 11 a.m. His identity was not released by the highway patrol.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Four motorcycles were stolen from Mid America Harley-Davidson on Tuesday. The Columbia Police Department are asking for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Columbia School Board voted unanimously Thursday to not renew its contract with Special Education Services... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — Five teenagers were shot in a 24-hour period in St. Louis County, one of them... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - A call from a number that you don't recognize is usually something to be ignored, but it... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - With Memorial Day just around the corner, the Lake of the Ozarks is preparing ahead... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The last day of school usually ends with a pep rally and signing of yearbooks for Columbia Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police found damage to a home after responding to a shots fired incident on Thursday morning, according... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson announced the goal of 7,500 tests over the next two weeks during his press conference... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County prosecuting attorney said Wednesday no criminal charges will be filed against an officer involved... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia Police Department patrol vehicle and at least one other vehicle got into a crash Thursday afternoon.... More >>
in
FULTON - As local businesses begin to reopen, the hospitality industry continues to be hit hard by people choosing to... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
in
Paul Prevo has voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit against Stephanie Browning in her role as Boone County’s health director, but... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU adult day care center has shut down “for the safety of its clients,” an MU... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Schnucks announced Wednesday it will turn the former Lucky's grocery store location on South Providence into a natural... More >>
in
LONDON – A new study from University College in London suggests survivors of coronavirus might deal with lingering mental health... More >>
in
FULTON - Callaway County deputies have arrested and charged two people in connection with the Fulton police officer vehicle pursuit... More >>
in