Jefferson City boy dead after Wednesday morning crash

COLE COUNTY — A 12-year-old boy from Jefferson City is dead after a crash that occurred just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Jason W. Fox, 48, was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla on Route D near US 50 Westbound when he failed to yield to a 2006 Ford 250, according to highway patrol crash reports.

Shelby Alford, 22, was driving the other vehicle. Alford and her passenger, Brad Arlen, 17, were not injured.

The boy was transported by ambulance to St. Mary's hospital. He was pronounced dead at 11 a.m. His identity was not released by the highway patrol.