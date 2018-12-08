Jefferson City Boys and Girls Club receives activity tracking wristbands

1 year 2 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, September 20 2017 Sep 20, 2017 Wednesday, September 20, 2017 6:32:00 PM CDT September 20, 2017 in News
By: Carolina Brigagao, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Hasbro and Missouri UnitedHealthcare developed a wristband that can help reduce child obesity while getting kids up and running. 

The Nerf Energy Kit, developed by Hasbro, is composed of a soccer ball and a blue tracker wristband that syncs with a smart phone app. The kit is supposed to make children want to run around and be active.

"It's like a little kid FitBit. It fits on their hand and it tracks the amount of activity they are doing," said the chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare, Ravi Johar. 

The Jefferson City Boys and Girls Club was chosen as the mid-Missouri location to receive more than 150 kits out of the 10 thousand UnitedHealthcare will donate to schools and community organizations nationwide.

Gillian Hardin, an 11-year-old member of the Jefferson City Boys and Girls Club, said she is excited to play around with the bands. 

"I think it's kind of cool, because it's like Subway Surfer, except in your arm, and you get free tokens," she said.

The idea for the band came as a way to prevent and reduce child obesity. Seventeen percent of children ages two to 19 are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"One of the biggest problems that's facing the youth in America, and we know, its obesity. We know that 28 percent of Missouri youth have a problem with obesity," Johar said. 

The wristband keeps track of the wearer's activity and turns it into energy points, which turns into screen time for the child to play the mobile game. 

"So, everyday, our members will come in and they will have their energy wristband charged and ready for them," said Stephanie Johnson, the executive director for the Jefferson City Boys and Girls Club. "We will take if off at the end of the day. Show them their results. There will be a point system, and they will have incentives to encourage them to earn more points and be more physically active."

More News

Grid
List

Columbia man helps veterans get back on their feet
Columbia man helps veterans get back on their feet
COLUMBIA - A formerly homeless veteran is helping other vets expand their horizons by cycling. Tyler Kempker leads a... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 8:53:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Secondhand smoke exposure still national concern, CDC says
Secondhand smoke exposure still national concern, CDC says
COLUMBIA - Despite smoke-free laws and the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes, a large number of Americans are being exposed to... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 6:56:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Uranus Examiner ends publication, blaming judgmental people
Uranus Examiner ends publication, blaming judgmental people
URANUS, Mo. (AP) — The Uranus Examiner, a small Missouri newspaper whose name inspired chuckles and groans when it... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 6:33:20 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Gov. Mike Parson talks Medicaid at press conference
Gov. Mike Parson talks Medicaid at press conference
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson held a conference Friday afternoon discussing what needs to be done to fix abuse... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 3:43:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Sedalia daycare planned next to nursing home housing sex offenders
Sedalia daycare planned next to nursing home housing sex offenders
SEDALIA - A new daycare is trying to open up for business, but it’s right next to a nursing home... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 3:17:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
COLUMBIA- High school football teams from around the state will travel to Memorial Stadium for the next five years to... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 2:15:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in Sports

President Trump speaks on public safety, law enforcement in Kansas City
President Trump speaks on public safety, law enforcement in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - President Trump spoke about changes to Project Safe Neighborhoods in Kansas City on Friday. He praised... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 1:07:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Ex-FBI Director James Comey meeting with House committee behind closed doors
Ex-FBI Director James Comey meeting with House committee behind closed doors
(CNN) -- Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying Friday before members of Congress behind closed doors, setting the stage... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 12:30:33 PM CST December 07, 2018 in Continuous News

US hiring slower but steady as employers add 155K jobs
US hiring slower but steady as employers add 155K jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added a smaller but still-healthy number of jobs last month, while the unemployment rate... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 12:07:00 PM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Pedestrian left with serious injuries after crash in Jefferson City
Pedestrian left with serious injuries after crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police officers responded to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of East... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 11:43:00 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Nobel laureates talks about award-winning work ahead of ceremony
Nobel laureates talks about award-winning work ahead of ceremony
STOCKHOLM - University of Missouri Professor Emeritus George Smith and his fellow Nobel laureates in Chemistry, Physics and Economic Sciences... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:55:00 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man sentenced for 2016 Halloween murder
Jefferson City man sentenced for 2016 Halloween murder
JEFFERSON CITY - A judge sentenced Terrance Wynn to life in prison for a murder on Halloween in 2016. ... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:33:26 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Vatican investigates after nuns report sex abuse by priests in Chile
Vatican investigates after nuns report sex abuse by priests in Chile
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has launched an investigation into a small Chilean religious order of nuns after... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:27:28 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Trump nominates William Barr to be his next attorney general
Trump nominates William Barr to be his next attorney general
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has decided to nominate former Attorney General William Barr to be the next permanent head... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 10:14:53 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

Teen posted about plans to buy firearm and 'make history'
Teen posted about plans to buy firearm and 'make history'
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri high school student faces a felony charge after authorities say he posted on social... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, December 07 2018 Dec 7, 2018 Friday, December 07, 2018 9:23:00 AM CST December 07, 2018 in News

JCPS considers 2019-20 school start time changes
JCPS considers 2019-20 school start time changes
JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City Public Schools are considering changing school start and end times next year. Officials... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 9:50:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in Continuous News

MU Nobel Prize winner arrives in Stockholm
MU Nobel Prize winner arrives in Stockholm
STOCKHOLM - MU Professor Emeritus Dr. George Smith has officially touched down in Stockholm, Sweden to begin a week of... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 5:54:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News

Remembering President Bush's visit to Columbia
Remembering President Bush's visit to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Former President George H.W. Bush made his final rest in Texas on Thursday, but his trip to the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 Thursday, December 06, 2018 5:53:00 PM CST December 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 22°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 21°
6am 20°
7am 21°
8am 23°