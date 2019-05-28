Jefferson City boys sell lemonade to help tornado victims

JEFFERSON CITY - While Hudson, Dawson and Carson Patrick were away on vacation with their parents, a tornado ripped through their city destroying homes and businesses.

Their mom, Allison Patrick, said she tried to explain to them what it meant. The boys seemed to understand but the gravity of the situation sank in for them when they returned to Jefferson City and their parents drove them through some of the damaged areas.

The boys were devastated. Allison Patrick said her middle-child, Dawson, was worried the people affected had lost all their clothes and would only have their PJ's to wear.

He and his brothers, with the help of their parents, transformed their worries into action. They decided to set up a lemonade stand to raise money for the victims.

This was not their first time fundraising by quenching thirsts. In 2017, when hurricane Harvey landed in Texas, the Patrick boys also sold lemonade to help the victims there.

Their mom said they were watching the devastation on TV when the boys decided they wanted to help. She said she gave them the idea for a lemonade stand and, that year, they raised $2,000.

Their lemonade venture received national attention. Sports Illustrated magazine even featured their story.

The damage hit closer to home this time, and Monday, once again they pitched their tent and set out their supplies.

Their mom said she supports her children's efforts and hopes it will teach them a lesson.

"That's really what I'm hoping," Allison Patrick said. "That it just shows them compassion and shows them that, even if we just raised $100 today, that will help somebody."

Eight-year-old Hudson said he hopes to surpass the $2,000 Harvey amount by at least $5.

The family said all the proceeds from the lemonade stand will be donated to United Way and the American Red Cross.

Hudson said he hopes the money will be used "to help buy clothes and food and water for people."

Other Jefferson City children are getting involved in the lemonade relief business.

Garrett Sommerer, 11, on Monday donated the $320 from his lemonade stand to the Red Cross shelter stationed at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

The Red Cross said it's touched by Garrett's contribution.

“We are so grateful for Garrett’s amazing efforts and for his mother’s support and for those who donated to his lemonade stand to help the Red Cross," said Abigail Anderson, executive director for the Central and Northern Missouri Red Cross.

The group said the money Garrett donated will be used to buy blankets for victims of the storm. In turn, the organization gave Garrett a blanket as a "thank you" for his kindness.

The Patrick boys will open their lemonade stand again on Thursday at 125 Queen Ridge Road in Jefferson City.