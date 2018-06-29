Jefferson City Braces for High Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The mayor of Jefferson City says the city is preparing for high levels on the Missouri River that could lead to flooding in low-lying areas. Mayor Eric Struemph says the National Weather Service predicts the Missouri River will crest at 30.4 feet Saturday, about 7 feet above typical flood stage. He says while there may be flooding in low-lying areas, the levee is expected to hold.

Struemph also says the city has activated its emergency operations plan and that preparations have been made to evacuate the airport if that becomes necessary. The central Missouri city's wastewater plant is not in danger.

Struemph says the fire department performed six water rescues for people stranded in vehicles, and urged residents not to ignore barricades or drive into water.